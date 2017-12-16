'There's nothing they can do to fix it'

Media player
Vaginal mesh implants: The woman awarded a $57m payout
Ella Ebaugh was awarded $57m in damages against a manufacturer of transvaginal mesh.
She has been left permanently disabled after suffering severe complications.
16 Dec 2017
