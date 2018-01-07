Media player
Weed wars: California county fights illegal marijuana
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has announced prosecutors are prepared to challenge states that have legalised cannabis. But in some, like California, the battle over its production is raging on.
Video by Franz Strasser
07 Jan 2018
