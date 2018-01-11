US superintendent takes blame for dramatic teacher arrest
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

School superintendent takes blame for dramatic teacher arrest

After a teacher challenged Vermilion Parish Superintendent Jerome Puyau over his pay rise, she was removed from a school board meeting, handcuffed and arrested.

In the wake of backlash over viral footage of the arrest, the Louisiana superintendent speaks out.

  • 11 Jan 2018
Go to next video: How this teacher ended up in handcuffs