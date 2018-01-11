Media player
School superintendent takes blame for dramatic teacher arrest
After a teacher challenged Vermilion Parish Superintendent Jerome Puyau over his pay rise, she was removed from a school board meeting, handcuffed and arrested.
In the wake of backlash over viral footage of the arrest, the Louisiana superintendent speaks out.
11 Jan 2018
