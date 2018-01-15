Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Deadly Florida casino boat fire
A 42-year-old woman has died in a casino boat fire north of Tampa, Florida.
Over a dozen people were injured after the fire broke out near New Port Richey, forcing passengers to abandon ship and swim to shore.
-
15 Jan 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window