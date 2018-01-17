Senator rips Trump official for 'amnesia'

Media player
US senator to Trump official: Your amnesia is complicity
US Senator Cory Booker berated Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen for saying she could not remember President Trump's explicit words at an immigration meeting last week, where he reportedly referred to Haiti and African nations as "shithole countries".
“Your silence and your amnesia is complicity," he told her.
17 Jan 2018
