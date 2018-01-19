Media player
Why are these women sticking with Trump?
As members of "Michigan Trump Republicans", these women have supported Donald Trump since his days as a candidate. Why do they think he's a strong president for women?
Produced by Mat Morrison
Correspondent: Rajini Vaidyanathan
19 Jan 2018
