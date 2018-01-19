US 'to focus on great power competition'

Media player
US faces growing threat from revisionist powers - Mattis
US Defence Secretary James Mattis has said the focus of America's national security strategy has switched away from terrorism and towards rival military powers like Russia and China.
19 Jan 2018
