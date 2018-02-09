Does the US trade deficit matter?

Media player
Trump worries about the trade deficit - should we?
The US trade deficit has been a near-constant target for Donald Trump - both on the campaign trail and in the White House. But now that it has risen 12% during his first year in office, should we worry?
Video by Paul Blake and Kai Steinecke
09 Feb 2018
