Does the US trade deficit matter?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump worries about the trade deficit - should we?

The US trade deficit has been a near-constant target for Donald Trump - both on the campaign trail and in the White House. But now that it has risen 12% during his first year in office, should we worry?

Video by Paul Blake and Kai Steinecke

  • 09 Feb 2018
Go to next video: Trump v Xi Jinping