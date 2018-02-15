Media player
Sandy Hook Senator: 'This happens nowhere else'
US Senator Chris Murphy called for action to be taken to prevent shootings shortly after the Florida school attack on Thursday.
The Connecticut Democrat represents the state where the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting took place in 2012.
15 Feb 2018
