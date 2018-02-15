The moment Florida gunman opens fire

Media player
Florida shooting: Gunman opens fire in a classroom
Students recorded the moment Nikolas Cruz began shooting in a classroom at his former school in Florida.
Seventeen people were killed in the attack and many more injured. Several people are in a critical condition.
15 Feb 2018
