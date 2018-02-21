Florida shooting: 'Enough is enough'
Busloads of students from the Florida high school that saw a mass shooting last week have arrived in Florida's capital, Tallahassee, to lobby for tighter gun control measures.

It is the first planned rally for their new movement, NeverAgain.

Journalist Paul Blake.

  • 21 Feb 2018
