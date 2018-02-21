School shooting survivor's tearful plea
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

School shooting survivor's tearful plea

Sam Zeif, who texted his family during the Florida school shooting, has called for new laws to stop such a tragedy happening again.

He was speaking at a meeting for survivors and victims' relatives with US President Donald Trump.

  • 21 Feb 2018
Go to next video: Victim's father tells Trump of rage