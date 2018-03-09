Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rare identical triplets go home in Kansas City, Missouri
Mother Nicole decided against a Caesarean section, and all the boys are doing well.
-
09 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-43352096/rare-identical-triplets-go-home-in-kansas-city-missouriRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window