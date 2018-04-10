A tough place to be a mother
Video

Overcoming the odds to stay a mother

Samauria is part of a Girl Scouts programme that takes girls in Maryland to see their mothers in prison. Her mother Toronda Jackson is coming to the end of her sentence for assault.

Video by Arijeta Lajka

  • 10 Apr 2018
