The slow death of a US retail giant
Sears: The slow death of a US retail giant

Sears, once the largest retailer in the US, has filed for bankruptcy.

How did this retail titan go from boom to bust? The BBC's Mat Morrison looks back.

Video by Paul Blake

  • 15 Oct 2018
