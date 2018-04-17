Trump takes credit for Olympics success
Video

Trump: 'Without me, Olympics would've been a failure'

Hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, President Donald Trump takes credit for talks on the Korean peninsula and the success of the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Mr Trump said: “Without me in particular, I guess, you would have to say, they wouldn’t be discussing anything, including the Olympics would’ve been a failure, instead it was a great success, they would’ve had a real problem.”

