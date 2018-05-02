Media player
The US town prepping for 'devastating' disaster
"The big one" - an earthquake of 9.0 magnitude - is forecast to hit the tiny Washington town of Joyce hard, and it could happen at any time.
It's a threat that's united neighbours who are stocking up, readying shelter, and pledging to ride it out.
Video by Colleen Hagerty
02 May 2018
