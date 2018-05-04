Media player
Can prison yoga help tackle reoffending?
Two-thirds of released US prisoners end up back in a cell within three years.
The Prison Yoga Project, which operates in over 30 states and seven countries, believes practising yoga can help stop this trend.
Video by Liz Scherffius
04 May 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window