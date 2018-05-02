Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What makes this Girl Scouts group special?
Troop 6000 is a regular Girl Scouts group in New York - with one small difference.
"We let them know they can dream," says one of the troop leaders.
Video by Olivia Lace-Evans
-
02 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window