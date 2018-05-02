Trump meets heroic Southwest flight crew
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump meets heroic Southwest flight crew

The pilot and crew of Flight 1380 were praised for remaining calm after a catastrophic engine breakdown, which killed one passenger.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 02 May 2018