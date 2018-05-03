Trump on Daniels payment: 'I don't know'
Donald Trump claims ignorance over Stormy Daniels payment

Donald Trump told reporters on 5 April that he doesn't know the details surrounding a payment made by his lawyer, Michael Cohen, to adult film actor Stormy Daniels.

Ms Daniels says she had an affair with Mr Trump in 2006.

