Nasa rocket takes off for Mars
The American space agency Nasa has launched its latest mission to Mars.

InSight will be the first probe to focus its investigations predominantly on the interior of the Red Planet.

The lander - due to touch down in November - will put seismometers on the surface to feel for "Marsquakes".

  • 05 May 2018
