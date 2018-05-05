Quake follows Hawaii volcano eruptions

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mount Kilauea: Earthquakes follow Hawaii eruptions
The Big Island of Hawaii has been shaken by a powerful tremor, a day after the eruption of the Kilauea volcano.
The 6.9 magnitude quake, south-east of the volcano, was the most powerful to hit the US state since 1975.
-
05 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-44015696/mount-kilauea-earthquakes-follow-hawaii-eruptionsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window