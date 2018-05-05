Trump criticises French gun laws
US President Donald Trump has criticised France's gun laws and its response to the Paris attacks in 2015.

Speaking to a gun owners rally in Texas on Friday, mimicked attackers in the Bataclan concert hall attack picking out their victims - a gesture that has been condemned in France.

