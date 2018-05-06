What happened to Dubai's Princess Latifa?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What happened to Dubai's Sheikha Latifa?

Sheikha Latifa, the daughter of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has not been seen since March 2018.

It is claimed she was snatched while trying to escape the country with the help of a former French spy and a Finnish martial arts instructor.

Gabriel Gatehouse investigates.

(Image: Sheikha Latifa, credit: Sheikha Latifa)

  • 06 May 2018
Go to next video: How did the 'black magic' bank heist work?