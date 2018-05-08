Media player
Hari Kondabolu: Why I started the Simpsons Apu debate
Hari Kondabolu says Lisa Simpson was "thrown under the bus" when the show responded to his documentary The Problem with Apu.
He talked to the BBC about the impact his film made, representation in comedy, and his upcoming Netflix special.
Video by Olivia Lace-Evans
08 May 2018
