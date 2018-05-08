Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boy wakes up just before his life support was to end
A 13-year-old boy from Alabama, US, regained consciousness just after his parents signed paperwork to donate his organs.
Trenton McKinley suffered severe brain trauma when he fell from a car trailer which flipped over and hit his head.
-
08 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-44048189/boy-wakes-up-just-before-his-life-support-was-to-endRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window