How this girl escaped from a carjacker
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How this girl escaped from a carjacker

Kayla was sitting in the back of the family car when it was stolen at a petrol station in a suburb of Chicago, Illinois.

The thief ignored the girl's father banging on the window, so the 11-year-old took action herself.

  • 09 May 2018
Go to next video: Car thief did not expect woman to do this