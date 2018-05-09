Schneiderman case 'assault, not consent'

Video

Women accusing Eric Schneiderman of assault have decided to speak out now because they will be listened to, says Ronan Farrow. The reporter was awarded a Pulitzer prize for his expose on film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Mr Schneiderman resigned from his position as the New York Attorney General, resigned following allegations of assault by four women in Farrow's report in the New Yorker magazine.

Mr Weinstein and Mr Schneiderman deny all abuse accusations against them.