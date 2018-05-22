Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
This is why those lynx are shrieking
A pair of Canada lynx have been caught on camera "screaming" at each other near Dryden, Ontario. We ask an expert why.
Video by Dan Lytwyn
-
22 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window