Hawaii volcano: When your home's next to a lava flow
Hawaii resident John Davidson returned to his home on Sunday to find lava flowing from a fissure nearby.
He had evacuated to a beach campsite two weeks ago, but decided to come back after heavy rain.
Kilauea volcano has been erupting since May.
Thousands of people have left their homes and non-residents are being told to keep away.
21 May 2018
