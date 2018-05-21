When your home's next to a lava flow
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hawaii volcano: When your home's next to a lava flow

Hawaii resident John Davidson returned to his home on Sunday to find lava flowing from a fissure nearby.

He had evacuated to a beach campsite two weeks ago, but decided to come back after heavy rain.

Kilauea volcano has been erupting since May.

Thousands of people have left their homes and non-residents are being told to keep away.

  • 21 May 2018
Go to next video: Vog: When lava hits the sea