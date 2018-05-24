'My parents evicted me'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
This guy's parents won a court case to evict him
Thirty-year-old Michael Rotondo's parents took him to court.
-
24 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-44232969/this-guy-s-parents-won-a-court-case-to-evict-himRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window