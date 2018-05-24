Media player
NBA star Sterling Brown stun-gunned in police video
Milwaukee police have released video of officers using a stun-gun on a basketball player over a parking violation.
NBA player Sterling Brown was arrested and stunned in January after parking in a disabled space.
Police chief Alfonso Morales apologised for his officers' behaviour after an internal investigation.
24 May 2018
