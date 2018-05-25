From Windsor to the White House
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bishop Curry: 'I love President Trump and I pray for him'

The preacher who lit up the royal wedding has turned his attention to Washington, joining a protest for more social justice.

Bishop Curry spoke to the BBC's Rajini Vaidyanathan.

  • 25 May 2018
Go to next video: Wedding preacher on becoming 'breakout star'