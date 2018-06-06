Inside the world's largest cannabis farm

Media player
Take a look inside the world's largest legal cannabis farm
Canada is on the verge of legalising marijuana for recreational use.
The BBC visited a huge cannabis farm in British Columbia, which the operators say is the largest facility of its kind in the world.
Listen to more stories from The World Tonight and World Update on the iPlayer.
Video produced by Trystan Young and Jatinder Sidhu.
06 Jun 2018
