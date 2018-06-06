Inside the world's largest cannabis farm
Take a look inside the world's largest legal cannabis farm

Canada is on the verge of legalising marijuana for recreational use.

The BBC visited a huge cannabis farm in British Columbia, which the operators say is the largest facility of its kind in the world.

Video produced by Trystan Young and Jatinder Sidhu.

  • 06 Jun 2018
