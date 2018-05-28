Water rages through flooded Maryland streets
Maryland flooding: Water rages through Ellicott City streets

Up to 8 inches (20cm) of rain fell on Ellicott City in two hours, according to local media, causing flash flooding.

A state of emergency has been declared by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.

  • 28 May 2018
