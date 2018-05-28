Police punch woman in US beach arrest
Police in New Jersey have begun an investigation after officers were filmed hitting a 20-year-old woman on Wildwood beach.

Emily Weinman can be heard screaming in a widely shared video, as she was arrested on suspicion of underage drinking on Saturday.

The two officers have been "reassigned to administrative duty" pending the investigation outcome.

