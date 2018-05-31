Media player
Trump, crabs and the missing foreign workers
Maryland crabs are a delicacy famous around the world - and the crabbing industry relies on foreign workers.
But a change in the way H-2B visas are awarded has forced some businesses to shut down. Now they are urging President Trump to let more Mexicans in.
Video by Angélica M Casas
31 May 2018
