Officer fired for hitting suspect with car
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Georgia officer fired for hitting suspect with patrol car

Bodycam footage shows moment a man fleeing police is hit and sent flying into the windscreen of the patrol car.

Officer Taylor Saulters has been fired by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department in Georgia.

  • 04 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Backflipping FBI agent shoots man in leg