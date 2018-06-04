Officer fired for hitting suspect with car

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Georgia officer fired for hitting suspect with patrol car
Bodycam footage shows moment a man fleeing police is hit and sent flying into the windscreen of the patrol car.
Officer Taylor Saulters has been fired by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department in Georgia.
04 Jun 2018
