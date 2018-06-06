Trapped in the world's most secure house
G7 summit: Trapped in the world's most secure house

When world leaders descend on a tiny Quebec town one resident will be stuck inside the 'red zone'.

But Rosaire Tremblay is excited about his weekend inside the ring of steel.

  • 06 Jun 2018
