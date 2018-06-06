US police chase soldier in armoured truck

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US police chase soldier in stolen armoured vehicle
Footage posted on social media shows more than a dozen police cars in pursuit of a stolen military personnel carrier, which was not equipped with any weapons.
The dramatic chase in Richmond, Virginia reportedly came to an end when the driver, who was later identified as a soldier, drove the vehicle on to a central reservation and was surrounded by police.
-
06 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-44380798/us-police-chase-soldier-in-stolen-armoured-vehicleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window