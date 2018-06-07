Tornado sweeps across Wyoming
A tornado has swept past Laramie in the US state of Wyoming.

The National Weather Centre noticed it was forming just two minutes before the first reported touch down.

Despite some structural damage, nobody is reported to be injured.

