Friend breaks into tears remembering Bourdain
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Anthony Bourdain: Chef breaks into tears remembering his friend

Michelin-starred chef Masa Takayama, who owns the Masa restaurant in New York City, pays tribute to his friend Anthony Bourdain, found dead after apparently taking his own life.

Chef Anthony Bourdain found dead at 61

The global appeal of Anthony Bourdain

Eat out on Tuesdays and other Bourdain tips

  • 09 Jun 2018