Trump's hands are back in the news

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump and Macron in handshake showdown at G7 summit
The US and French president exchanged a few squeezes when they met at the G7 summit in Canada.
-
09 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-44423547/trump-and-macron-in-handshake-showdown-at-g7-summitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window