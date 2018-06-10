Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Justin Trudeau: 'I don't want to hurt American workers'
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has vowed to go ahead with retaliatory trade tariffs on the US.
He was speaking at the G7 summit about his talks with US President Donald Trump on the measures.
-
10 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-44428074/justin-trudeau-i-don-t-want-to-hurt-american-workersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window