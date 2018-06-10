Trudeau: 'I don't want to hurt American workers'
Justin Trudeau: 'I don't want to hurt American workers'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has vowed to go ahead with retaliatory trade tariffs on the US.

He was speaking at the G7 summit about his talks with US President Donald Trump on the measures.

