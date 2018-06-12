Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Democratic mid-term road map runs through Virginia
The Democratic party's road map for winning control of Congress in autumn's mid-term elections runs through the streets of Virginia's 10th district.
The BBC's Katty Kay sees how things are shaping up as the constituency holds a primary vote.
-
12 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-44446926/democratic-mid-term-road-map-runs-through-virginiaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window