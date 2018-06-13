Paul Ryan backs Trump on North Korea

Media player
Trump Kim Summit: Paul Ryan backs Trump's N Korea approach
House speaker Paul Ryan backs President Donald Trump's approach to North Korea, and says the US must now ensure there is "irreversible, comprehensive denuclearisation" on the peninsula.
13 Jun 2018
