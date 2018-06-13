Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
World Cup 2026: US, Canada and Mexico fans react
The US may be embroiled in a trade spat with Canada and Mexico, but the three nations have been chosen by Fifa to host the 2026 World Cup together.
We talked to football fans in Washington, Mexico City and Toronto to see how "united" they feel.
-
13 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window