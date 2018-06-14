Migrant boys detained in converted Walmart

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Casa Padre: Inside a child migrant shelter in Texas
A network of shelters house more than 11,000 children who either crossed the US border unaccompanied or were separated from their parents after being arrested by immigration authorities.
-
14 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-44491479/casa-padre-inside-a-child-migrant-shelter-in-texasRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window