Molten lava meets the sea
Video

Kilauea volcano: Molten lava meets the sea

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has been pouring lava into the ocean at Kapoho Bay, causing a hydrochloric acid mist called "laze".

The eruption is now in its 42nd day. The summit of the volcano erupted on Wednesday morning, and some fissures spewed lava up to 160 feet (50 metres) high.

  • 15 Jun 2018
