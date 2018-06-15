Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kilauea volcano: Molten lava meets the sea
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has been pouring lava into the ocean at Kapoho Bay, causing a hydrochloric acid mist called "laze".
The eruption is now in its 42nd day. The summit of the volcano erupted on Wednesday morning, and some fissures spewed lava up to 160 feet (50 metres) high.
-
15 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window